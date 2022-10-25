Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 247: Oil Rationing in the USA, More Bad News for Americans (Especially Democrats), Guests: J.D. Vance, ‘HRH’ Alex Pierce

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a political rundown, starting with polls and clips from the Charlie Crist/Gov. Ron DeSantis gubernatorial debate in Florida. Plus, Joe Biden is lost once again, both figuratively and literally. He seemed to lose his train of thought a number of times in recent days and was seen wandering around the White House garden, but it’s when he’s thinking clearly that he does the most damage. Alex explains by way of examples, of course. Also, there’s a lot of trans content on the podcast today, mostly thanks to President Biden as well. And then, Alex gives his thoughts on the globalist aristocrat and new U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. We have two terrific guests today. The first is J.D. Vance, the Ohio Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. He is going up against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who votes in lockstep with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. J.D. runs down the latest on his race and the potential for a red wave in November. Then, we have the one and only “HRH” Alex Pierce. She is a jewelry mogul who has a large following online thanks to her anti-woke social media rants. She’s finally moving her Made in America business out of downtown Los Angeles, and she shares what changed since the last time she was on the show. She and Alex have a fun discussion on topics ranging from crime, to homelessness, to Kanye West, to karate—yes, karate!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.