Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, begins with CBS News’ report (over two years late) that Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” has been verified as real. Also in the news, a tragic shooting is once again being used by the leftist media to smear law-abiding gun owners; our southern border is still an unbelievably dangerous mess; and there’s a shocking story of how one brave Democratic senator recently admitted that “Donald Trump was right.” Our guest today is Emily Jashinsky, the culture editor at The Federalist, who offers up what she says is the good and bad so far from Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. She also explains how Trump can appeal to voters the media is working hard to scare away.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

