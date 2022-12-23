Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 285: Swamp’s $1.65 Trillion Christmas Bonanza! Guest: Sen. Roger Marshall on Washington Waste and Dying Americans

Merry Christmas! And that’ll be $1.65 trillion. Yes, Washington has done it again. They’ve passed another omnibus spending bill with more of your money now going to Ukraine (with no accountability) and a bunch of other woke pork projects. In the meantime, border security is going backwards. And worst of all, 18 Republican senators voted to pass it. Sad. Host Alex Marlow has all the details. Also in Alex’s opening monologue: President Biden gave a Christmas message without mentioning Jesus; FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried posted a $250 million bail; and we say goodbye to our wonderful producer Greg Ebben, who’s leaving the show for greener pastures. Our guest today is Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who tries to explain how these awful omnibus bills get passed. Then Alex asks Sen. Marshall, who is also a medical doctor, why more Americans are dying at an younger age. They also discuss the fentanyl epidemic, and finally we get a Christmas message from him to our audience.

