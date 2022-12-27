Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 286: Abbott Gives Kamala a Big Christmas Gift! (Busloads of Border Crossers); Guest John Hayward on All the News

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast by recapping his Christmas with his family and life lessons that came from it. Then, he gets into the news with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s annual “Festivus” list of government waste followed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s big gift for Vice President Kamala Harris: three buses full of over 100 border crossers. Of course, Alex touches on a few other headlines before speaking to John Hayward, Breitbart’s deputy world editor. They cover a lot of ground in their discussion, including a massive surge in coronavirus cases in China, Christian persecution on the rise around the world, and even Hayward’s theory on why Avatar 2 is not doing well at the box office.

