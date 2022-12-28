Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 287: SCOTUS Preserves Title 42 for Now; Guest Neil Munro

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast with the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has kept Title 42 border safeguards in place for another few months pending the Court’s decision on the matter after it hears oral arguments next February. Nearly 80 percent of American voters want Title 42 to remain in place, according to a recent poll. Meanwhile, border crossings continue at a record pace, and President Joe Biden is hanging out in the U.S. Virgin Islands with his family until the new year. Our guest today is Breitbart immigration reporter Neil Munro, who discusses the Supreme Court’s Title 42 case.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.