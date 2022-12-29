Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 288: Borat Wins Congressional Seat; Charlie Hurt on J6, the FBI, Michelle Obama, and More

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the news that Donald Trump has officially avoided the January 6 Committee subpoena, which is very embarrassing for the committee. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting torched for having yet another major transportation sector come under extreme duress during his watch; this time it’s the airline industry with all of the Southwest cancelations. Tech stocks are having their worst year ever, which is more evidence that the economy is not in particularly good shape. Kanye is missing; you heard it here first. And finally, Alex has an epic woke update with some bad news coming out of Tennessee for people who don’t like child grooming and some good news coming out of Florida. Our guest today is Washington Times Opinion Editor Charlie Hurt. He and Alex start off by discussing the Borat-like figure who won a House seat in New York and then launch into everything under the sun from Christmas, to the Obamas’ marriage, to the FBI’s Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case, and so much more.

