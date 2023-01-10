Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 292: Biden’s Classified Documents; Guest Rep. Kat Cammack on Speaker Drama

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with breaking news on classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center which should not have been there. Will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s home? Are indictments next? We aren’t holding our collective breath, but it seems like a big deal. Then Alex gets into more news on Biden’s border and Mexico trips, what is going on in Brazil, widespread child grooming in the Chicago public schools, more disgusting behavior from Pfizer, and other big topics. Our guest today is Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), maybe the coolest person in the Congress. She breaks down some of the details of the House Speakership showdown and the negotiations that brought it to an end. She is pretty hardcore on policy and backed Speaker Kevin McCarthy all the way through, and she explains why.

