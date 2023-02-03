Less than a quarter of Americans are satisfied with the current state of the union, a Gallup survey released less than a week from President Biden’s scheduled State of the Union address found.

According to the survey, 76 percent are dissatisfied with the state of the nation at this point in time. Of those, 48 percent identify themselves as “very” dissatisfied. Just 23 percent currently describe themselves as satisfied. Notably, a majority of Republicans, (94 percent), Democrats (64 percent), and independents (76 percent) describe themselves as dissatisfied. Three-quarters of Republicans describe themselves as “very” dissatisfied with the state of the nation, and 46 percent of independents and 28 percent of Democrats are also “very” dissatisfied.

That particular survey was taken January 2022, 2023, among 1,011 U.S. adults, has a +/- 4 percent margin of error, and preceded another Gallup report released this week, which looked at U.S. satisfaction as it relates to more specific issues.

For instance, only one in five Americans are satisfied with the current moral and ethical climate in the country, and three in ten are satisfied with the way income and wealth “are distributed in the U.S.”

Just over a quarter are satisfied by the influence of major corporations, and only 32 percent are satisfied with the size and power of the federal government. Further, just 30 percent are satisfied with the system of government and “how well it works.”

Americans seem to be much more satisfied in areas relating to their personal lives, as 69 percent are satisfied with their overall quality of life.

When averaging out the several facets of society, the survey identified 41 percent as the average percent satisfied.

The survey also found low satisfaction ratings on more specific political facets in the country, including the economy (25 percent satisfied), the amount paid in federal taxes (26 percent satisfied), and places to control crime (27 percent satisfied).

The survey was taken January 2-22, 2023 among 1,011 adults. The margin of error is +/- 4 percent.

The survey comes roughly a week ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, which takes place Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.