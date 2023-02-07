Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 299: State of Balloonion: Another Biden Embarrassment; Sen. Ernst on Mexico, China Spies, COVID Waste

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with the latest on the China spy balloon, Biden’s weakness, and the fake news surrounding the saga. Then, Alex previews tonight’s State of the Union address, gives an update on the horrific Turkey earthquake (which could lead to some significant geopolitical fallout), and provides a big woke update featuring Disney. Our guest is Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa who discusses her trip to the San Diego border and Mexico City. She is trying to engage Mexican leaders to help stop the flow of fentanyl into our country. She also discusses what she is hearing about the Chinese spy balloon and wasted COVID relief money.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.