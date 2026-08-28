Exclusive – Republican GA Senate Candidate Mike Collins: Ossoff Is Next DSA Candidate for President

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is the next Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate for president, Republican Mike Collins, running for Georgia’s Senate seat, warned during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Ossoff has been up there with this far-left activist, commie crazy crowd. … He’s a one-term senator, and I’m a one-term congressman over in the House, and it’s just night and day difference,” Collins said, describing himself and Ossoff as “totally polar opposites in everything from the way we were brought up, to to our story, to how we have voted and what we’re trying to do when we serve the state of Georgia.”

“This guy has been over there, whether it’s Bidenomics, whether it’s inflation, or whether it’s social issues, and at the end of the day, he’s got a different agenda. It has nothing to do with representing Georgia or representing the people of this state,” he said, adding that it is clear to him that Ossoff has presidential aspirations.

“This guy is running for president, and he’s going to run as the DSA candidate, and that’s all out in the open now. And we know that Georgia is nothing but a platform for him to raise money on,” Collins explained, describing Ossoff as a “trust fund kid” who “never had a real job in his life.”

“We have done so much to change the state of Georgia and the way from 2020 to 2026. You know, we got rid of all the drop boxes. We’re not mailing out absentee ballots to everybody in your family, and all your pets. And we cleaned up the voter rolls. So, we’ve done a good job securing our elections. But we also have voter ID here now,” he said, noting that former President Joe Biden dismissed such efforts as “Jim Crow 2.0.”

“And in actuality, we’ve had more people vote than in the history of Georgia since that voter ID has been enacted,” Collins added, calling for the passage of the Save America Act

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