A Vietnam War veteran is thankful for President Donald Trump’s resilience as he deals with radical leftists in the Democrat Party and Iran’s Islamic regime.

Breitbart News spoke with U.S. Army veteran Bill Henry during the Roll Call event in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, which is a monthly gathering of 500 people that includes about 450 U.S. military members.

When asked for his thoughts on Trump, Henry referred to the current situation of the United States when he said, “I think he was a gift from God and that was proven several times, with assassination attempts, things like that.”

“I’m still strong with him,” the veteran continued, noting he does not always agree with the president.

“But who we’re dealing with, the Democrats, and what they term is the ‘big tent’ party, how else do you deal with people like that? And the same thing with Iran. I hate that he had to get caught in that, and my only question is at what point do we believe what they’re telling us in Iran?”

Breitbart News also asked Henry for his thoughts on the patriotic America 250 events that have taken place this year, including on the Fourth of July in Washington, DC, when Americans were dazzled with a show featuring 850,000 fireworks.

Henry said, “I love the way Trump celebrates, and Trump could celebrate in any way and the left would still demonize him. But I enjoyed the hell out of it.”

Indeed, the Fourth of July celebration was an event that will not soon be forgotten:

In his message, the veteran said he did not know how the president has been able to deal with all of the flak the left has thrown at him, but said, “I just thank him for hanging in.”

Roll Call’s website says its mission is to “honor and serve our veterans by providing a regular venue for fellowship and camaraderie.”