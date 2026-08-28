Milo Yiannopoulos Arrested by ICE Agents for Overstaying Visa, Will Be Deported to United Kingdom

Milo Yiannopoulos has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will soon be deported to the United Kingdom after overstaying his visa.

On Friday, TMZ broke the news that Yiannopoulos, a citizen of the U.K., was in ICE custody in Louisiana.

Now, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have confirmed that Yiannopoulos is an illegal alien because he overstayed his visa.

According to DHS, Yiannopoulos was arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana on August 27. Yiannopoulos had legally entered the United States through New York City, New York on May 14, 2019 but later overstayed his visa, making him an illegal alien.

On July 22, a federal immigration judge issued a final deportation order against Yiannopoulos after he failed to show up for the hearing. He now remains in ICE custody pending deportation to the U.K.

“Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP [Customs and Border Protection] Home App,” DHS officials wrote. “The United States is offering illegal aliens $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

Laura Loomer, the podcast host who has battled publicly with Yiannopoulos for years, wrote on X that she contacted ICE and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2025, as well as in 2024, alleging that Yiannopoulos had called for her to be “assassinated and… openly supported Hamas and the Ayatollah while on an expired visa.”

Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart employee, left Breitbart News in February 2017.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.