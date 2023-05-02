Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 326: Hunter’s Financial Secrets; Guest: Vivek Ramaswamy

Host Alex Marlow covers the Hunter Biden financial news, massive shakeups in the media space, some hope in the debt ceiling debate, some despair at our border, and much more in his opening monologue, including Chelsea Clinton promoting pervy literature to children and Donald Trump doing a CNN townhall. Our guest is Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and candidate for U.S. president.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

