Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 329: The Economic Consequences of an Open Border with John Carney

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a tribute to Mother’s Day and an encouraging poll showing that women really do love being mothers and men respect them for it. Then, Alex gets into less happy news, which is the end of Title 42 and the opening of our southern border. Alex reports on the details. Then, he offers an analysis of Elon Musk’s reported choice to be the next Twitter CEO and much more in the opening.

Our guest is Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney, who normally joins the podcast to react to breaking economic data. But there is nothing breaking today, and that gives John a chance to explain how some things actually work, including the economic consequences of an open border, what failing to raise the debt ceiling on time will look like, and if the Federal Reserve might go for a surprise rate hike after its June meeting.

