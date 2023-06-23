Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 341: The Passing of the Torch with Guest/Host Mike Slater

Today’s podcast is Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s final show in the captain’s chair. After some opening remarks, Alex gets into the latest Hunter Biden revelations, his final analysis of the Titan submersible media frenzy, as well as some 2024 analysis. Alex’s final podcast guest is the new host of the show, Mike Slater, a radio veteran who will be taking the helm of Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 starting Monday.

Also included in today’s podcast: an interview with the radio show’s producer Zach Jones and the last segment from the live show where Alex thanks everyone who has been a part of his broadcasting journey and takes calls from loyal listeners wishing him well.

To stay up to date on Alex’s next moves, go to alexmarlow.com and sign up for is email list.