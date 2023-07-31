Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 357: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle on His Sit-Down Interview with Donald Trump

Host Mike Slater talks about being off work for a week with a “traditional” style of vacation and how the old-fashioned truths he rediscovered clashed with the ugly modern world we all live in now. Our guest today is Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle who discussed his recent sit-down interview with Donald Trump.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

