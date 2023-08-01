Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 358: Violence in Liberal Cities; Guests: Former NATO Deputy Military Representative Blaine Holt and Breitbart World Editor Frances Martel

Host Mike Slater opens today’s podcast with a discussion about how voters of Oakland are getting what they voted for as their district attorney has allowed a staggering amount of violent crime to go unpunished. Today’s guests are Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (retired), a former deputy military representative to NATO, and Breitbart World Editor Frances Martel. They discuss the unfolding events in Europe and Africa and why Americans should care about them.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

