Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 365: Why Did Biden’s Favorite Electric Bus Company Go Bust? Guest: Breitbart’s Katherine Hamilton on Pro-Life Debate in Ohio

Host Mike Slater discusses the failure of the EV bus company Proterra which was heavily hyped by the Biden administration. What can we learn from this? Today’s guest is Breitbart reporter Katherine Hamilton who discusses the failure of Issue 1 in Ohio and what that means for the pro-life movement there.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

