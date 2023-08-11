Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 366: Breitbart’s John Nolte on Lizzo’s Downfall

Host Mike Slater discusses the breaking story of 74-year-old Utah man who was shot and killed by FBI agents who were trying to serve him with an arrest warrant for allegedly making online death threats against President Joe Biden and other officials. Today’s guest is Breitbart Senior Writer John Nolte who discusses the latest culture stories, including the downfall of Lizzo. There’s even a moment where an angry caller confronts Nolte on-air for his comments. You won’t want to miss this.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

