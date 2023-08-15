Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 368: Jerry Dunleavy on the Anniversary of Biden’s Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Host Mike Slater’s opening monologue covers the latest Trump indictment. Our podcast guest is Jerry Dunleavy, the author of the new book Kabul: The Untold Story of Biden’s Fiasco and the American Warriors Who Fought to the End, who discusses today’s anniversary of America’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and the lessons learned.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

