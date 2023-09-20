Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 393: Breitbart’s Tom Williams on Pope Francis’ Woke Climate Change Obsession

Breitbart’s Rome Bureau Chief Tom Williams joins host Mike Slater to talk about Pope Francis’ woke climate change obsession and his appearance yesterday at the Clinton Global Initiative to discuss the climate “catastrophe” with former President Bill Clinton.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.