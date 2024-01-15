Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 458: Breitbart’s Neil Munro on the Lankford/Schumer Immigration Deal

Breitbart’s Neil Munro joins host Mike Slater to discuss the latest developments in the immigration deal being hashed out by Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has already shot down the deal, but is it really dead?

