Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 463: Rep. Mark Green on Impeaching Mayorkas

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the latest developments in the effort to impeach Biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The congressman also weighs in on the news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

