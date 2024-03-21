Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 501: Jason Isaac on Biden’s EV Push to End Gas-Powered Cars

Jason Isaac, the founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the Biden administration’s new environmental regulation requiring automakers to phase out gas-powered vehicles. This new rule will boost the production of electric vehicles (EVs) but be a disaster for American workers and consumers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.