Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 504: Breitbart’s Oliver Lane on the Baltimore Bridge Disaster

Breitbart’s London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane joins host Mike Slater to discuss the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday morning when it was struck by a cargo ship. Oliver, who wrote his postgrad thesis on terrorist attacks blocking ports, explains what we know so far about the disaster and whether there is any evidence of it being a planned attack.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

