Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 505: Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins & Oliver Lane on Red Flag Laws & Baltimore Bridge Disaster Updates

Today’s podcast features two guests. First, Breitbart’s Second Amendment correspondent AWR Hawkins joins host Mike Slater to discuss the current state of “Red Flag” laws in the country. Then, Breitbart’s London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane gives an update on the Baltimore bridge disaster.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

