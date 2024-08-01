Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 586: Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris on Kamala Harris’s ‘Phoniness’

Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris joins host Mike Slater to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’s actual background, which Emma-Jo—who grew up in the same Montreal neighborhood where Harris spent much of her childhood—characterizes as “phony.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

