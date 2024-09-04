Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 609: Breitbart’s Joel Pollak on the Situation in Israel

Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, host of Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas War and why Americans should be concerned about the deaths of innocent hostages and how the Biden administration is acting on the global stage.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

