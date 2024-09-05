Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 609: Breitbart’s John Nolte on the State of the 2024 Presidential Race

Breitbart Senior Writer John Nolte joins host Mike Slater to discuss the state of the 2024 presidential race. Should Donald Trump be worried? Is his campaign finally fixing the issues that plagued him in the 2020 race? Has Kamala Harris crashed and burned as a candidate? Nolte breaks it all down.

