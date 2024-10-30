Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 647: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on Biden Calling Trump’s Supporters ‘Garbage’

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater to discuss Joe Biden calling Trump’s supporters “garbage.” How will this smear of half the country impact the 2024 race and its outcome? Gorka gives his take.

