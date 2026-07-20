Police body camera footage recorded in Florida shows a transgender student screaming at an officer for not using his preferred pronouns.

The University of Central Florida student was identified as 27-year-old Jarrett Vick, who was accused of yelling at the officer when he arrived inside a campus building, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The outlet noted the video, which was recorded in early 2025, was released Friday.

The policeman arrived at the scene regarding an unrelated call when Vick raised his voice as the officer approached. The officer asked Vick and another person, “What’s the problem?” to which Vick yelled, “Why do you let those kids get away with this? They are not supposed to be here!” according to Inside the Blue TV footage.

The officer warned Vick to lower his voice or be placed in handcuffs. However, Vick told him, “Fucking try it,” adding, “I don’t have time to constantly be abused.”

When the officer spoke into his radio and asked for another unit, saying, “He is having a breakdown,” all hell broke loose and Vick screamed, “She! She! Just say the right pronoun!”

The officer then pulled out what appeared to be a can of pepper spray, pointing it at the student. Tensions escalated as Vick tried to run from the officer. He continued screaming at the officer, stomping his feet, jumping up and down, and shaking his fists. Another man at the scene tried to calm Vick but was unsuccessful.

When the policeman referred to him as a “he” again, Vick screamed, “She! She! She! Stop misgendering me”:

Following a significant struggle and an encounter with a taser, Vick was taken into custody.

A photo showed what was reportedly his mugshot:

Vick, whom the Post said was listed as a male in arrest documents, was charged with battery on law enforcement, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and his last court appearance was dated in January.

He later told the Post the police were harassing him and also blamed them for the attention he was getting online.

Breitbart News has extensively covered issues surrounding transgender individuals.

In January 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a transgender person for allegedly posting social media threats against “transphobes” online and others who opposed the transgender agenda, the outlet reported.

More recently “In what would be no doubt a first in New Jersey prison life, a transgender pedophile is demanding his women’s prison allow him to go naked and conduct nighttime Wiccan rituals in the prison yard,” a Breitbart News article published in May said.