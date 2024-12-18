Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Paleface) wrote a letter to Donald Trump demanding to know how the incoming administration intends to deal with Elon Musk’s supposed conflicts of interest.

Trump’s awesome spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, responded this way to an inquiry about Warren’s letter from Warren’s sycophants at the far-left Washington Post…

“President Trump has assembled the most impressive and qualified team of innovators, entrepreneurs, and geniuses to advise and staff our government,” Leavitt said in a statement.

Then Leavitt went for the throat:

Pocahontas can play political games and send toothless letters, but the Trump-Vance transition will continue to be held to the highest ethical and legal standards possible — a standard unfamiliar to a career politician whose societal impact is 1/1024th of Elon Musk’s.

And that, my friends, is how it’s done. Elizabeth Warren and the Washington Post deserve nothing less than ridicule and belligerence.

That “1/1024” reference is especially hilarious. After spending her entire adult life pretending to be Cherokee, which included using that phony Native identity to boost her academic and political careers, a DNA test proved she is no more American Indian than anyone else. Actually, because her DNA was never compared to an American Indian, all we know is that Warren’s genetic makeup falls somewhere between 1/64th and 1/1024th Mexican, Peruvian, or Colombian. This is true for most of us, by the way.

Elon Musk wasted no time getting in the act. Using his Xwitter account and AI company Grok, he posted this beauty:

Naturally, the uptight and failing Washington Post melted down over the Pocahontas jibe and refused to report that Warren has spent decades lying about and profiting from a Cherokee heritage she does not possess:

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the transition, did not address Musk’s ethics commitments in her response to the letter. She instead addressed Warren with a derogatory nickname that Trump has used to describe Warren because of her claims to having some Native American ancestry.

Cry more, Washington Post, and then call Trump “Hitler” again.

The corporate media and grandstanding Democrats (but I repeat myself) deserve nothing less than our total contempt. The fact that Team Trump is already setting this tone puts only joy in my heart. Treating these awful people like they deserve to be treated is long past due. And Team Trump has nothing to lose and everything to gain because Normal Americans see right through these phonies.

Leavitt will be Trump’s official press secretary in about 32 days. Those daily press briefings should be a blast to watch, especially with Joe Rogan, Matt Boyle, Justine Bateman, and Charlemagne tha God sitting in the front row.

