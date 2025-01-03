Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 680: Rep. Beth Van Duyne on the House GOP Agenda

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the incoming House Republican agenda during the second Trump administration. Is the GOP thinking big enough following Trump’s historic victory? The Texas congresswoman shares her thoughts on this and more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

