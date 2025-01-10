Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 685: Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Californians Dumping the Dems After the Wildfire Debacle

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the wildfire disaster devastating the L.A. area. The local and state government, which has been dominated by Democrats for decades, have failed the residents of Southern California with horrific consequences. Will they finally be held accountable for this? Alex says this might be the event that triggers Californians to reject the Democrats.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

