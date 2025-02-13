Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 708: Rep. Chuck Edwards on the Fight Over Spending Cuts

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the budget resolution plan and the coming fights over spending cuts. He has the inside scoop on what we can expect. Also in today’s episode, Slater discusses President Trump’s plans to completely dismantle the Department of Education. Will it work and will be good for America? Listen to Slater’s take.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.