Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 710: Breitbart’s John Carney Explains Trump’s Tariffs

Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney joins host Mike Slater to discuss the reciprocal tariffs President Donald Trump is imposing on countries that do the same to American goods. Also in today’s episode, Slater covers the European response to Vice President JD Vance’s historic address in Munich denouncing the continent’s drift toward censorship and totalitarianism despite its leaders’ protestations about defending “democracy.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

