Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 715: Brandon Darby on Trump Targeting the Cartels

Brandon Darby, Breitbart’s Border and Cartel Chronicles Director, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the latest developments at the southern border as the new Trump administration ramps up construction of the border wall and takes on the cartels in a renewed effort to stop human and drug trafficking.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

