Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 721: Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney on Trump’s Tariffs

Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney joins host Mike Slater to explain the latest developments in President Donald Trump’s tariff policy and why they are a necessary tool to correct the abusive foreign trade practices that have harmed American workers for decades. He also debunks the media’s anti-tariff hysteria and fearmongering.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

