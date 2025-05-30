Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 780: A Supreme Court Victory for Infrastructure Development

Keith Heaton, the executive director of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition, joins host Mike Slater to discuss his group’s victory at the Supreme Court. The Court issued a unanimous ruling Thursday that limits the scope of reviews required by the National Environmental Policy Act. What does this mean for our nation’s economy and infrastructure? Keith explains.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

