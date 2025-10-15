Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 867: RNC Chairman Joe Gruters on 2026 Midterm Election Plans

Joe Gruters joins host Mike Slater for his first national interview as the new chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC). He discusses the RNC’s plans for the 2026 midterm elections and beyond. Also in today’s episode, Mike opens the podcast with a special tribute to Charlie Kirk who President Trump posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom to yesterday on what would have been Charlie’s 32nd birthday.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.