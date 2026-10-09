Hillary Clinton Slams Public, Live Streamed Execution of Fort Hood Shooter: ‘Barbaric Idea’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized the execution of convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan being publicly live streamed, calling it a “barbaric idea.”

In a post on X, Clinton shared a photo of a New York Times article, titled, “Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution Will Be Public and Streamed Live, Pentagon Says.”

“A barbaric idea, beneath our dignity as a country,” Clinton wrote. “Push back on this.”

Clinton’s post came after officials in the Pentagon announced that Hasan — a former United States Army major who killed 13 people and wounded 32 others at Fort Hood in 2009, would face a “military execution” on December 3, that would “be broadcast via livestream,” the New York Times reported:

The Pentagon said in a statement that the military execution, scheduled for Dec. 3, would also be broadcast via livestream. Such a broadcast has little precedent, and releasing video of executions is most often associated with extremist militant groups like the Islamic State.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced on October 5 that President Donald Trump approved Hasan to be killed “by U.S. Army firing squad.”

“Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009,” Parnell wrote in a post on X at the time. “He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the attack.”

The announcement that Trump had approved Hasan to be killed by firing squad came after a jury, in August 2013, found Hasan “guilty on all charges of murder and attempted murder” regarding the November 5, 2009, shooting at Fort Hood.