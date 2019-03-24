Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement following the delivery of Attorney General William Barr’s letter to Congress summarizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Donald Trump and his campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election, calling it a great day for the country and the president.

“I have just received topline findings from Attorney General Barr,” Graham said in the statement “Good day for the rule of law. Great day for President Trump and his team. No collusion and no obstruction. The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report.”

Graham also chided those who were hoping Mueller’s report would drive the president from office and praised the special counsel’s work.

“Bad day for those hoping the Mueller investigation would take President Trump down,” Graham said.

“Great job by Mr. Mueller and his team to thoroughly examine all things Russia,” Graham said in the statement. “Now it is time to move on, govern the country, and get ready to combat Russia and other foreign actors ahead of 2020.”

“The Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign,” Barr wrote in the letter.

Barr also said in the letter that the special counsel did not conclude that Trump had committed any obstruction of justice crimes.

You can read Barr’s letter here.

