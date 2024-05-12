Woman Says She Will Sue Netflix After ‘Baby Reindeer’ Fans Identify Her as Stalker Character

Fiona Harvey, the woman who allegedly inspired the stalker “Martha” character in the TV series Baby Reindeer, says she will sue Netflix and Richard Gadd, the show’s creator and star.

Harvey, a Scottish lawyer, appeared on Piers Morgan’s YouTube program Piers Morgan Uncensored, and when asked, “You will categorically be taking legal action?” Harvey replied, “Absolutely, against both [Gadd] and Netflix.”

Watch Below:

Elsewhere during her Thursday appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Harvey called Netflix’s Baby Reindeer — which bills itself as a true story — “a work of fiction.”

“They [Netflix] have billed it as a true story, so has he [Gadd], and it’s not,” Harvey asserted. “He is lying, and they are lying.”

As Breitbart News reported, Baby Reindeer begins with the disclaimer, “This is a true story,” rather than the more commonly seen “Based on a true story,” meaning that Netflix and Gadd are unequivocally maintaining that the story depicted on screen exactly replicates everything that happened in real life.

In the show, the “Martha” character — identified as Harvey by Internet sleuths — is seen relentlessly stalking Gadd, physically attacking his partner, heckling him from the audience while he performs standup comedy, and sending him 41,000 emails, 350 voice messages, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, and 106 letters, among other things.

“That’s simply not true,” Harvey told Morgan, adding that she believes she sent Gadd “less than ten” emails and maybe 18 tweets.

Harvey added that the depictions of the character allegedly inspired by her in Baby Reindeer are “very, very defamatory to me,” and “very career damaging.”

“I’m not a stalker. I have not been to jail,” she added.

During the interview, Morgan pointed out that all of the evidence “would come out in a court case” via discovery if Harvey were to sue:

If the police looked at this, and if you sue, for example, then this will go to a court of law, and then on discovery, people will look into all this. The phone company will be asked about evidence of all the text messages. The internet providers will provide all the backup for the emails. Facebook will be asked about the Facebook messages, and so on.

“So, all of this would come out in a court case,” Morgan said, to which Harvey replied, “In disclosure, yes.”

“And you’re prepared to do that?” he asked, to which Harvey answered, “Yes, because I didn’t write him the emails.”

Harvey added that she has never actually watched the Netflix hit series, telling Morgan, “I think it’s sick. It’s taken over enough of my life. I find it quite obscene. I find it horrifying, misogynistic.”

“Some of the death threats have been really terrible online, people phoning me up, you know, it’s been absolutely horrendous,” she added.

Morgan also asked Harvey, “If Richard Gadd is watching this [interview], what’s your message to him?”

“Leave me alone, please,” Harvey said, adding, “Get a life. Get a proper job. I am horrified at what you’ve done.”

Harvey has also been accused of stalking by Laura Wray (née Walker), widow to a former Member of the U.K. Parliament, while they worked in a law firm together. In her interview with Morgan, she vehemently denied Wray’s allegations and said any similarity between her account and Gadd’s comes from Gadd shaping the plot of Baby Reindeer around news articles publishing Wray’s account.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.