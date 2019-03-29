Several Democrat members of Congress have replaced their POW/MIA flags with gay pride flags outside their congressional offices on Capitol Hill.

A group of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have eliminated their military flags in exchange for the pink, blue, and white gay pride flag to protest the military ban on transgender soldiers, Fox News reported.

The stunt apparently came at the request of the “National Center for Transgender Equality,” Fox News reported. The group released a statement claiming to have sent the gay flag to members of Congress with a letter asking them to be displayed to protest President Trump’s plan to exclude transgenders from serving in the military:

1/ THREAD: To mark this year’s #TransVisibilityWeek, we’ve done something UNPRECEDENTED: pic.twitter.com/jMfr0UAZFZ — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) March 26, 2019

Members of the Senate also joined the effort, one being Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Discrimination has no place in our society. I am proud to display this flag as a symbol of my support for transgender people across the country. We must stand with transgender people in all of our communities,” Sanders tweeted this week:

Discrimination has no place in our society. I am proud to display this flag as a symbol of my support for transgender people across the country. We must stand with transgender people in all of our communities. pic.twitter.com/W6Esa16vzP — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 26, 2019

Other Democrats who placed the gay pride flag outside their office include Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy, Washington Reps. Adam Smith and Kim Schrier, Ohio’s Tim Ryan, and Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton, among others.

President Trump’s ban on transgenders in the military remains mired in the courts, but the U.S. Supreme Court recently allowed the ban to continue despite a lower court’s ruling to put a halt on the ban as lawsuits against the policy wind their way through the system.

