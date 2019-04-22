Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) jumped into the crowded 2020 Democrat field on Monday, announcing his candidacy for president in a video.

“I’m running because we have to beat Donald Trump, and I want us to beat Donald Trump because I love this country,” he said in the video.

Moulton, 40, is in his third term as a member of Congress. He is a Marine veteran and served four tours in Iraq.

He gained attention in 2018 after leading an insurgency against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)’s bid for House Speaker after Democrats won the House. His efforts were unsuccessful, and he eventually backed her.

He has also taken shots at freshman star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). During an interview on ABC News’ Good Morning America, he declared, “I’m not a socialist. I’m a Democrat. And I want to make that clear. Maybe that’s a differentiator in this race.”

He said he believes he’s the only 2020 candidate who actually receives single payer healthcare through the Department of Veterans Affairs. “And I’ll tell you, it’s not perfect. So if I’m elected, I’m not going to force you off your private health care plan,” he said.

Still, Moulton is running a long-shot campaign in a Democrat field that is now up to 19 with his entrance.

According to a new University of New Hampshire Granite State poll published Monday, likely Democrat primary voters back Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by 30 percent; former Vice President Joe Biden (D) by 18 percent; and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) by 15 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) received five percent, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) received four percent, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) received three percent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) received two percent, entrepreneur Andrew Yang received two percent, and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) received two percent.