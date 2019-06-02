DNA analysis confirms that the blood of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts was in the trunk of illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera’s car, according to prosecutors.

In August 2018, Bahena-Rivera, an illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with Tibbetts’ murder after police said he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman. After a nationwide search, Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County, Iowa. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child.

This week, court records made public reveal that DNA analysis has confirmed that Tibbetts’ blood was, in fact, found in the trunk of the Chevy Malibu owned and driven by Bahena-Rivera.

The records indicate the latest victory in court, before the trial begins, in potentially convicting the illegal alien for Tibbetts’ murder. In October 2018, police said Bahena-Rivera admitted that his Chevy Malibu car, seen on surveillance footage, was in the location of where Tibbetts was last seen.

Since the beginning of the murder case, though, Bahena-Rivera and his attorneys have made multiple requests to the state. For months, they have attempted to get the illegal aliens alleged murder confession thrown out as evidence.

Their latest request, in March, was granted in which they asked that the trial and jury pool selection be moved to a less white, more Hispanic-populated county, suggesting that the illegal alien would not have a fair trial from a predominantly white American jury.

Subsequently, the court agreed to move the trial to Woodbury County, Iowa — a region with nearly five times the Hispanic population of Poweshiek County where the trial was originally set.

Mollie Tibbetts Murder Trial Moved to More Hispanic-Populated Iowa Countyhttps://t.co/KAQJfm0qgo — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 28, 2019

According to prosecutors, Bahena-Rivera was the last person who saw Tibbetts jogging on the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa, security camera footage reveals. That is the night Tibbetts went missing.

The illegal alien told police that Tibbetts was jogging when he saw her, according to prosecutors. That is when he said he approached Tibbetts and started talking to her. After Tibbetts told Bahena-Rivera that she would call the police if he did not stop following her, the illegal alien allegedly chased her and says he “blacked out” after this.

Police believe Bahena-Rivera stabbed Tibbetts to death, then drove to a cornfield where prosecutors say Bahena-Rivera placed corn stalks over her to hide her body. The illegal alien has been held on a $5 million bond and the murder trial is set for September.

