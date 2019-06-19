Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that President Donald Trump and the Freedom Caucus continue to fight for the millions of forgotten men and women in Washinton, DC.

Rep. Hice spoke with Breitbart News on the heels of President Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign announcement in Orlando, Florida. During the rally, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence described Trump’s campaign as part of a greater movement for the average working man and woman.

“It turned out to be more than just a political campaign, it turned out to be a great political movement because of you,” Trump said. “A great movement.”

“It’s a movement made up of hard-working patriots who love their country, love their flag, love their children, and who believe that a nation must care for its own citizens first,” Trump added.

Hice told Breitbart News that Trump and the House Freedom Caucus serve as part of a greater movement to give voice to millions of Ameircans who are represented in Washington, DC.

Congressman Hice explained, “I see that as my job, part of my job, as well as those of us in the Freedom Caucus because we are the voice for millions of Americans who lost their voice in Washington, and I think that is basically what the president has campaigned on, and that’s what he’s done and that he will continue doing in the future.”

The Georgia conservative explained that Trump has been “chipping away at the swamp that is here. Everything from the appointment of judges, to transforming our tax system, to moving the embassy in Jerusalem. I think Democrats cannot stand that … he is doing what he said he would do.”

Rep. Hice said that immigration, health care, and spending will serve as three of the larger issues in the upcoming 2020 election.

“No question immigration is going to play a huge role in this upcoming election, and right alongside that health care obviously is a big deal, but I also think spending and the deficit is one of those issues that I’m seeing the president committing to hitting head on,” he said. Congressman Hice and other House conservatives continue to fight for increased border security funding by passing President Trump’s requested $4.5 billion in border security and humanitarian relief to address the migrant crisis at the border. Facing the increasing number of migrants at the border, more Democrats have admitted that there is an illegal immigration crisis. Hice said they cannot ignore the border crisis any longer. “Democrats cannot hide from the truth, and I believe that as we are beginning to win this battle, and the beginning point is the humanitarian side of the crisis— the next part is going to be obvious: we got to stop these people from crossing the border and drugs coming across the border,” Hice said. Congressman Hice also said that the federal government either needs to redesignate large technology companies such as Google, Twitter, and Facebook as publishers or use antitrust to address the censorship of conservatives as well as their dominance in the technology markets. Hice said that “everything is on the table,” with respect to addressing big tech censorship.