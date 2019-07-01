Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took aim at New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) over remarks about Ivanka Trump, just days after formally leaving the White House.

“Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY,” the former press secretary tweeted Sunday evening.

“@realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday [sic] why they elected Trump,” she continued.

Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump. https://t.co/uGN4GXgAsC — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 1, 2019

The tweet was in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s commentary on Ivanka Trump’s involvement in her father’s administration, particularly at the G20 summit.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.”

“The US needs our President working the G20,” she continued. “Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

The conversation quickly descended into a debate of the freshman lawmaker’s qualifications. Ocasio-Cortez ultimately posted a lengthy thread expressing pride for her past work as a bartender and accusing Republicans for insulting blue collar workers. Mentioning Ocasio-Cortez’s work history directly insults the “capacities and potential of virtually every working person in America… for having experience that’s earned, not bought,” she argued.

As always, I‘m proud of my work in restaurants. I also worked for Sen. Ted Kennedy, piloted literacy projects in the South Bronx, studied Development Economics in W Africa, served as an Educational Director & won international science competitions before I ran for office, too. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

Working people that GOP dismiss as “just a waitress/cook/etc” contain multitudes, & are just as capable & intelligent as anyone. Classism – judging someone’s character by their income – is disappointing to see from them. What is so appalling to GOP about having an honest job? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

Some of the most nuanced, intelligent, & grounded people I‘ve ever met weren’t at BU, MIT or Harvard events when I was a student. They were the plumbers & waitresses I hung out with at happy hour, who had ferocious intellectual curiosity *and* a lived context of the real world. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

In other words, Republicans who criticize my being a waitress as evidence of lacking skill can take their classism to the trash. You are insulting the capacities and potential of virtually every working person in America (&the 🌎) for having experience that’s earned, not bought. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

(And that’s if they even take out their own trash, which I doubt) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

President Trump has maintained a strong blue collar base throughout his presidency and earned the nickname “blue-collar billionaire” before his political inception. He also reminded thousands of supporters that the forgotten men and women of the U.S. remain his number one priority.

“That’s what it’s all about, not about us, it’s about you,” Trump said during his speech launching his reelection campaign at the Amway Center in June.

They tried to erase your vote, erase your legacy of the greatest campaign and the greatest election, probably in the history of our country, and they wanted to deny you the future that you demanded and the future that America deserves, and that now America is getting.

“Together, we will continue unleashing the power of American enterprise, so every American can know the dignity of work and the pride of a paycheck,” he added.