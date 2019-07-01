WATCH: Deputy Holds onto Fleeing SUV, Shoots Alleged Driver

A Seminole County, Florida, deputy held onto a fleeing SUV and ordered the driver to stop, eventually shooting at the driver multiple times.

KTLA reports that the deputy, Aaron Blais, pulled over 38-year-old Rocky Rudolph under suspicion of a window tint violation.

Blais and Rudolph laughed with one another as they talked about the windows, but the mood quickly shifted when the deputy said he thought he smelled marijuana. Blais then asked Rudolph to turn off his vehicle, but Rudolph allegedly put the car in drive and took off with Blais hanging on.

Blais ordered Rudolph to stop then opened fire.

Deputy Blais was thrown from the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS News reports that Rudolph was captured following a manhunt that lasted for more than seven hours. He had a gunshot injury to one of his legs.

He faces charges of “attempted murder and aggravated assault.”

