New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) now claims she was “not safe” from officers during her tour of migrant shelters in the El Paso area Monday afternoon.

“I was not safe from the officers in that facility,” she told reporters as she left the facility in Clint, Texas.

.@AOC after leaving the Clint, Texas border facility: "I was not safe from the officers in that facility" pic.twitter.com/jud4QADFJq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 1, 2019

The freshman congresswoman began making the claims in a series of tweets, even accusing U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers of threatening her “physically and sexually.”

Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

“They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked my [sic] on my tour,” she told her 4.62 million Twitter following.

She brought up the fact they were armed and cited her height,” adding, “They confiscated my phone, and they were all armed. I’m 5’4”.”

And to these CBP officers saying they felt “threatened” by me – They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked my on my tour. They confiscated my phone, and they were all armed. I’m 5’4”. They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

She also retweeted Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), who claimed guards met them with “hostility.”

“We were met with hostility from the guards, but this is nothing compared to their treatment of the people being held,” she tweeted.

We were met with hostility from the guards, but this is nothing compared to their treatment of the people being held. The detainees are constantly abused and verbally harassed with no cause. Deprived physically and dehumanized mentally – everyday. This is a human rights issue. — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) July 1, 2019

I can’t understate how disturbing it was that CBP officers were openly disrespectful of the Congressional tour. If officers felt comfortable violating agreements in front of their *own* management & superiors, that tells us the agency has lost all control of their own officers. https://t.co/zZjNaodplr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

When you pair:

– 9,500 current + former CBP officers are part of a violently racist & sexually violent secret Facebook group

– Corroborating accounts of abuse

– CBP couldn’t control their own officers for a Congressional tour What else do you call that but a rogue agency? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was, in part, responding to a Washington Examiner report, which cited witnesses who claimed Ocasio-Cortez screamed at agents.

“She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour] … Crying and screaming and yelling,” one witness said.

“The agents, they wanted to respond, but they held back because she’s a congressional delegate. But when you have someone yelling at you in a threatening manner … ” the witness continued. “They were like, ‘Hey, you need to kinda’ step back.’”

Another witness claimed that Ocasio-Cortez quitely mentioned ProPublica’s recent story, detailing a problematic private Facebook group with thousands of former and current Border Patrol agents as members. According to the report, group members “joked about the deaths of migrants, discussed throwing burritos at Latino members of Congress visiting a detention facility in Texas on Monday and posted a vulgar illustration depicting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant.”

An official told the Washington Examiner that Ocasio-Cortez whispered, “Oh, all these guys in here are gonna f–k me,” under her breath.

“Something under her breath, ‘Oh, all these guys in here are gonna f–k me.’ The agents are standing there behind the computers. One of the agents laughed at something he was saying to another agent, and she got irate and flipped out,” the second Border Patrol official said. “Now they’re under investigation for it. She took it as they were laughing at her and screams at them and says, ‘What’s so funny?’”

Many dispute Ocasio-Cortez’s claims. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd spoke to Breitbart News’ Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak on Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM Monday and called on CBP to release the footage to prove Ocasio-Cortez wrong.

“I’m calling on CBP to release that footage so they clearly show that she was treated with the utmost dignity and respect,” Judd said.

“She gives absolutely no contexts to these allegations that she is making and by not giving context she is trying to paint a false narrative and a false picture and she needs to be held accountable for that,” Judd continued.

“Let the cameras speak …The cameras will prove her wrong and they will prove that she is being false,” he added.